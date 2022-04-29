Advertisement

Avian flu found in backyard flocks in Fond du Lac, Oconto counties

(WABI)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin agriculture officials say cases of the highly contagious avian flu were found in backyard flocks in Fond du Lac and Oconto counties.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection wasn’t specific about where the birds were, but it says the populations of the flocks were substantially cut down to prevent the disease from spreading.

These are the eighth and ninth counties in Wisconsin where highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) were found in domestic flocks. It’s also been confirmed in wild birds in 15 counties.

The DATCP is advising owners to monitor their flocks and immediately report signs of disease such as:

  • Increase in deaths
  • Sudden death without clinical signs
  • Lack of energy or appetite
  • Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs
  • Purple discoloration of wattles, comb and legs
  • Stumbling or falling down
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Runny nose, coughing, sneezing
  • Diarrhea

The DATCP is asking poultry owners to keep birds indoors to avoid contact with waterfowl. Contaminated clothing, equipment or vehicles can also spread the illness to domestic flocks. The risk of infection can be decreased with mitigation efforts, including disinfecting surfaces, washing hands, and changing clothes.

To report disease in domestic birds: (608) 224-4872 during business hours, (800) 943-003 after hours and weekends

To report disease in wild birds: (608) 267-0866

