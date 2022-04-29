Avian flu found in backyard flocks in Fond du Lac, Oconto counties

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin agriculture officials say cases of the highly contagious avian flu were found in backyard flocks in Fond du Lac and Oconto counties.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection wasn’t specific about where the birds were, but it says the populations of the flocks were substantially cut down to prevent the disease from spreading.

These are the eighth and ninth counties in Wisconsin where highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) were found in domestic flocks. It’s also been confirmed in wild birds in 15 counties.

The DATCP is advising owners to monitor their flocks and immediately report signs of disease such as:

Increase in deaths

Sudden death without clinical signs

Lack of energy or appetite

Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs

Purple discoloration of wattles, comb and legs

Stumbling or falling down

Difficulty breathing

Runny nose, coughing, sneezing

Diarrhea

The DATCP is asking poultry owners to keep birds indoors to avoid contact with waterfowl. Contaminated clothing, equipment or vehicles can also spread the illness to domestic flocks. The risk of infection can be decreased with mitigation efforts, including disinfecting surfaces, washing hands, and changing clothes.

To report disease in domestic birds: (608) 224-4872 during business hours, (800) 943-003 after hours and weekends

To report disease in wild birds: (608) 267-0866

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.