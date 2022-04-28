Advertisement

Wisconsin, other Midwest states seek permanent waiver to sell E15 gas

E-15 gas at the pump
E-15 gas at the pump(Savannah Louie)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Governors from eight Midwest states asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Thursday for a permanent waiver that will allow each state to continue selling ethanol-blended gas year-round without restriction.

The EPA’s decision last week to suspend restrictions on summer sales of the lower-carbon, lower-cost E15 gasoline is temporary and only applies to the 2022 summer driving season.

E15 is usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns that it adds to smog in high temperatures.

The bipartisan group of governors from Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin sent a joint letter to EPA Administrator Michael Reagan formally requesting the waiver.

