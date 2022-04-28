Advertisement

SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Marinette man’s “mile”-stone

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - An impressive streak is happening in Marinette.

Thursday in Small Towns, Jeff Alexander introduces us to Brian Cleven.

This Saturday, Cleven will be one of about 500 runners to compete in the first Bellin 5K Heart Run. After battling his weight in high school, he decided to run a 5K after graduation. He was hooked.

Brian went from 5K races to marathons to an Iron Man Competition in Idaho in 2010.

He set a simple goal. For nearly 12 years, Brian has run one mile every day.

“I told my girlfriend at the time, my future wife, that I’m going to at least try to run a mile every day and I’d usually bike because I thought I’d do some more triathlons and things, but I always thought that if I ran at least one mile then you always accomplish something and most of the time it leads you to do some more,” says Cleven.

Find out how Brian is sharing his passion for running with his hometown in Small Towns on Action 2 News at 6.

Have a suggestion for a Small Towns story? Email smalltowns@wbay.com

View all our Small Towns reports: https://www.wbay.com/news/small-towns/

