Advertisement

Regulators approve 2nd phase of Alliant solar plan

Wisconsin regulators have signed off on the second phase of Alliant Energy’s $1.5 billion solar energy plan
(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin regulators have signed off on the second phase of Alliant Energy’s $1.5 billion solar energy plan.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported the Public Service Commission unanimously approved Alliant’s plan Thursday to buy or build six solar farms in Dane, Grant, Green, Rock and Waushara counties for $620 million. Together the plants are expected to produce 441 megawatts of electricity, enough to power about 100,000 homes.

The PSC last year approved Alliant’s plan to spend about $925 million to develop 675 megawatts of solar power spread across six other projects currently in development.

The projects are all part of Alliant's plan to replace its coal-fired power plants in Wisconsin in the next two years. Alliant estimates the move will save ratepayers $1.52 billion to $6.15 billion over the next three-and-a-half decades.

Alliant officials want to eliminate or offset all carbon emissions by 2050.

Commissioner Ellen Nowak noted the potential for long-term savings but acknowledged the up-front costs and land use.

“The hard part is the cost comes now, early on,” she said.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who went by the name Lily, was found dead Monday morning.
Preliminary autopsy results show Iliana Peters’ death was a homicide
Lily Peters
Teen charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, 1st Degree Sex Assault in Lily Peters case
Police at a home on Third Street where an estranged couple was found dead inside.
Victim’s sister says Green Bay woman was murdered by her husband
The letter was handed to four students by the teacher on Monday
High school teacher under fire for letter refuting students’ gender identities
ACLU files federal complaint against Oshkosh public schools

Latest News

New York man pleads guilty to federal fraud charges
Man convicted in racist 2019 acid attack in Milwaukee
Third person has died in Sheboygan County highway crash
FILE - Willem Dafoe arrives at the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at the Regency Village...
Willem Dafoe to receive honorary UW-Milwaukee doctorate
FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, provided by the National Park Service shows a gray wolf...
Congress respondents support 350-wolf limit