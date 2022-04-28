Advertisement

RAIN CHANCES INCREASE AS TEMPS STAY BELOW AVERAGE...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Temperatures are staying below normal into next week
By Cruz Medina
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Although it won’t be cold like yesterday, high temperatures will stay below average again today with most of us making it to near 50° this afternoon. An area of disturbed weather to our south will cause the clouds to increase and thicken throughout the course of the day with decent sunshine remaining in place across the far north. Clouds will stick around as rain chances begin to increase by tonight.

Some light showers will develop after midnight tonight, but rainfall is not expected to be heavy at all. A few of those showers will linger through tomorrow morning and into the afternoon, but will become spotty in nature. There’s a better chance of more soaking showers from Saturday afternoon through Sunday. A couple thunderstorms are also possible Saturday night. Our risk of severe weather this weekend is LOW.

Temperatures will stay in the 50s for the next several days. There is a solid chance we will start May off on a cooler than normal note. The pattern the jet stream is taking on in the extended time frame will allow doses of cooler air to make their way into the area for a while. We’ll keep you updated per usual.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 10-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: SE 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Clouds increase...with sun NORTH. HIGH: 51, but cooler low-mid 40s lakeside

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. A few late showers. Not as cold. LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty light rain. A bit breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Turning cloudy and breezy. Afternoon showers. Chance of thunder at NIGHT. HIGH: 54 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few showers. HIGH: 57 LOW: 45

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. More rain likely. HIGH: 54 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild with less wind. HIGH: 55

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who went by the name Lily, was found dead Monday morning.
Preliminary autopsy results show Iliana Peters’ death was a homicide
Lily Peters
Teen charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, 1st Degree Sex Assault in Lily Peters case
Police at a home on Third Street where an estranged couple was found dead inside.
Victim’s sister says Green Bay woman was murdered by her husband
A child is examined at a doctor's office.
Wisconsin investigating cases of unusual hepatitis in children, one death
ACLU files federal complaint against Oshkosh public schools

Latest News

First Alert Weather
TURNING MORE ACTIVE INTO THE WEEKEND
First Alert Weather forecast for Saturday, April 30, 2022
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain bookends Saturday
April 29 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Active weekend
April 29 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Soggy weekend
First Alert Weather
DRY TODAY, BUT THE WEEKEND WILL BE WET & WINDY