RAIN CHANCES INCREASE AS TEMPS STAY BELOW AVERAGE...

Although it won’t be cold like yesterday, high temperatures will stay below average again today with most of us making it to near 50° this afternoon. An area of disturbed weather to our south will cause the clouds to increase and thicken throughout the course of the day with decent sunshine remaining in place across the far north. Clouds will stick around as rain chances begin to increase by tonight.

Some light showers will develop after midnight tonight, but rainfall is not expected to be heavy at all. A few of those showers will linger through tomorrow morning and into the afternoon, but will become spotty in nature. There’s a better chance of more soaking showers from Saturday afternoon through Sunday. A couple thunderstorms are also possible Saturday night. Our risk of severe weather this weekend is LOW.

Temperatures will stay in the 50s for the next several days. There is a solid chance we will start May off on a cooler than normal note. The pattern the jet stream is taking on in the extended time frame will allow doses of cooler air to make their way into the area for a while. We’ll keep you updated per usual.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 10-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: SE 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Clouds increase...with sun NORTH. HIGH: 51, but cooler low-mid 40s lakeside

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. A few late showers. Not as cold. LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty light rain. A bit breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Turning cloudy and breezy. Afternoon showers. Chance of thunder at NIGHT. HIGH: 54 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few showers. HIGH: 57 LOW: 45

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. More rain likely. HIGH: 54 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild with less wind. HIGH: 55

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.