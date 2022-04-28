Preliminary autopsy results show Iliana Peters’ death was a homicide

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Preliminary autopsy results show that the death of a 10-year-old girl in Chippewa Falls is a homicide.

Chippewa County Coroner Ron Patten said that according to the preliminary results of the autopsy conducted by the Ramsey County (Minn.) Medical Examiner’s Office, Iliana Peters suffered strangulation and blunt force trauma.

A 14-year-old boy is charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, 1st-degree sexual assault resulting in great bodily harm and 1st-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 resulting in great bodily harm. C. P.-B. is being held on $1 million cash bond at the Eau Claire Juvenile Detention Center ahead of his next court appearance on May 5.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said in court on Wednesday that the 14-year-old boy told investigators that he intended to rape and kill Peters when they left a house in Chippewa Falls together. Newell said that the suspect told investigators that he hit Peters in the stomach and with a stick before strangling her to death and then sexually assaulting her.

Police executed a search warrant at 422 N. Grove Street in Chippewa Falls during their homicide investigation into the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters on April 25 and 26, 2022. (Leeann Stapleton | WEAU)

Two of the three charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison. The 14-year-old boy is being tried in adult court.

Peters, who went by Lily, was found dead near the Duncan Creek Trail in Chippewa Falls Monday morning after being reported missing Sunday evening.

Peters’ body is being kept in Minnesota for an undetermined amount of time. The final autopsy results could take four to six weeks as medical examiners wait for toxicology reports.

