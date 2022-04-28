Advertisement

Oneida Casino officially opens Sportsbook Lounge

At their grand opening, officials said the lounge is not just a place for wagers but a place to get away.
The casino says interest in sports betting has increased since it was first offered in November.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Celebrating nearly 6 months of sports wagering in Wisconsin, the Oneida Casino officially opened its remodeled Sportsbook Lounge Thursday.

The new lounge is full of TVs, betting machines, couches, and a bar.

“We’re proud to say that we are at a very first legalized sports bet booking operation in the state of Wisconsin and our customers all love it,” Chad Fuss, the chief financial officer for the casino said.

“You don’t have to walk very far to come just take a break, place a bet, watch a game, and then go right back to betting on the machines,” Gary Huebner of Green Bay said.

“I think it’s important to appreciate that we’re taking another giant step forward,” Ernie Stevens Jr., chairman of the National Indian Gaming Association, said. “I’ve been around the country and saw a few of these in Indian country. Mostly you see these in Las Vegas and I think that we can compete with anybody.”

Stevens said the new space is also a testament to how hard the Oneida Casino team has worked to get the new sports book up and running

“Before we hired consultants, we had to bring in everybody to help us live and learn. Now we are the experts. Indian gaming is the experts of gaming in general, and I think that’s something you should all be proud of.” Stevens said.

The casino first opened sports betting in November after Chairman Tehassi Hill and Governor Tony Evers signed an amendment to add sports wagering to the Oneida Nation gaming compact last July.

