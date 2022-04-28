Mile of Music prepares for August event at full capacity

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A popular event featuring live music is coming back this August to Appleton in full capacity for the first time in two years.

Organizers of Mile of Music made the announcement as they also released the first 50 artists who will appear on the schedule.

Across downtown Appleton signs promoting Mile of Music, or Mile 9, are already up.

At Gibson Music Hall some fans Wednesday night were given a sneak preview of what to expect.

“I think a lot of this pent up you know energy and pent up wishes for outside events and experiences we’re going to see probably a record breaking crowd. That’s what we’re gearing up for anyway,’ said Dave Willems, Mile of Music Co-Founder.

With 50 artists announced, another 150 are expected to be added to the schedule in the weeks to come.

This year all of them will stay in one spot at the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel.

General Manager Linda Garvey says the staff is excited.

“We just love that too because they get to work together and get together as a group and they may have just met but they share stories and they get to make alliances and friends and they’re in the same industry,” Garvey told Action 2 News.

In 2020 the event was cancelled and last year, it was done in a limited capacity with mostly outdoor venues.

Once again, at least half the venues will continue to be outside.

Willems added, “We’re hoping that we will be able to do the bus. We don’t know yet on the bus. That’s the one probably big wild card, but we’re going to be back to having first songs within the PAC and that’s exciting because it’s such a great spot for that. We’ll be back to having the song before we go at the Chapel at Lawrence University and that’s exciting too.”

As it has been in the past, Mile of Music will continue to be a free event.

It runs August 4th thru the 7th.

