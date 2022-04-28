Michels says he’ll divest from company if elected governor

BROWNSVILLE, Wis. (AP/WBAY) - Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels says he’ll divest himself from his construction company if he wins office. Michels co-owns Michels Corp. with his brothers.

The company often bids for state road work, setting up a potential conflict if Michels were to become governor.

During an event Monday to announce his campaign Michels told the crowd, “Today, today I’m proud to say that we have over 8,000 people that work here at Michels, and we’re the largest contractor in Wisconsin and one of the greatest infrastructure contractors throughout all of North America.”

Michels tweeted Thursday that he has stepped away from his job at the company to focus on his campaign and would divest himself from his ownership role if he were to win the governor’s race. The tweets came hours after the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel published a story noting the possible conflict if Michels were to become governor.

State law requires governors to sign road construction contracts valued at more than $1,000.

“We can’t expect a construction business to shut down because of him, and to a certain extent he can’t divorce his family and his brothers from himself, but he’s got to tread very carefully,” said Mordecai Lee, who is a member of the political science department at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Lee also believes Michels has further explaining to do.

“I think it needs flushing out. You know the concept of divesting, now what exactly does that mean? Does that mean putting it in a blind trust that he has no control over while he’d be a candidate and while he’d be the governor if he wins the election? Does it mean he’s selling, done?” Lee added.

As opponents have pointed out, the company, Michels co-owns has received more than $660 million from the state for construction projects over the past five years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. WBAY contributed to this report.