Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Fox Cities tourism destinations

How the Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau intends to highlight tourism destinations in the Fox Cities.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Next week is National Tourism and Travel Week, May 1-7. There’s extra excitement after a couple of tough years with the pandemic and shutdowns.

Maddie Uhlenbrauck joins us to talk about how the Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau intends to highlight tourism destinations in the Fox Cities.

You can also learn about what the visitors bureau does through social media and at an open house. The open house takes place at 213 S Nicolet Rd. on May 5 between 9 and 11 A.M. and again from 2 to 4 P.M.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who went by the name Lily, was found dead Monday morning.
Preliminary autopsy results show Iliana Peters’ death was a homicide
Lily Peters
Teen charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, 1st Degree Sex Assault in Lily Peters case
Police at a home on Third Street where an estranged couple was found dead inside.
Victim’s sister says Green Bay woman was murdered by her husband
A child is examined at a doctor's office.
Wisconsin investigating cases of unusual hepatitis in children, one death
ACLU files federal complaint against Oshkosh public schools

Latest News

Youth wrestling
Hortonville hosting first international youth wrestling tournament in U.S.
Lily Peters
Gov. Evers says he’s open to exploring a “Lily Alert”
Gov. Tony Evers in Menasha
Gov. Evers open to Lily Alert idea
ACLU files federal complaint against Oshkosh public schools
Merrill Middle School in Oshkosh
ACLU files federal complaint against Oshkosh public schools