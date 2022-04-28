INTERVIEW: Fox Cities tourism destinations

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Next week is National Tourism and Travel Week, May 1-7. There’s extra excitement after a couple of tough years with the pandemic and shutdowns.

Maddie Uhlenbrauck joins us to talk about how the Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau intends to highlight tourism destinations in the Fox Cities.

You can also learn about what the visitors bureau does through social media and at an open house. The open house takes place at 213 S Nicolet Rd. on May 5 between 9 and 11 A.M. and again from 2 to 4 P.M.

