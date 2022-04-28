Advertisement

Fond du Lac business evacuated due to fire

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to The Press Box Tavern for a report of smoke coming out from the walls Wednesday at 7:13 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find smoking coming from an outside wall on the front of the building, located at 251 Forest Avenue.

They overhauled the wall at the location of the smoke and the interior area of that same wall before they were able to extinguish the flames.

The business was evacuated for about an hour prior to resuming normal operations.

Investigation determined the fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.

“The cause of the fire was similar to numerous other fires over the past week, which are completely preventable. The only safe way to discard smoking materials is in an appropriate fire-proof receptacle,” Interim Fire Chief Erick Gerritson said.

Firefighters cited improper disposal of smoking materials as the cause of numerous fires in the month of April.

