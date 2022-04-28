Dodge Co. and Waupun host FEMA Emergency Management Institute simulation

WAUPUN, Wis. (WBAY) - Train derailments, chemical spills, tornadoes, and flooding - those are just some emergencies that would prompt a big response from multiple agencies. Major events were the focus of training this week in Waupun that wrapped up with a simulation exercise.

Traffic is moving, normally, along main street in Waupun on Thursday, the public unaware of what’s unfolding in the basement of the city’s public safety building. “We are simulating a train derailment that resulted in some chemicals leaking, so HAZMAT incident that ultimately escalated to the point of an initial one mile evacuation for our community,” said Waupun Fire Chief BJ DeMaa who is also the city’s emergency management director.

The key word, simulating. Nearly a hundred people from local, county, state, and federal agencies are participating in a disaster exercise --to wrap up their Integrated Emergency Management Course, an opportunity made possible through a FEMA Emergency Management Institute grant. Dodge County is only one of a dozen counties awarded the grant this year.

According to Carl Wertman with FEMA Emergency Management Institute, “The whole idea is to allow Dodge County and municipalities, and Fond du Lac to all discuss how to implement their emergency response plans, if there’s a disaster.”

The simulation put everyone from law enforcement and first responders -- to educators and even city and county financial officers-- through the paces. “It gives them an opportunity to look at their plans and see if there’s some things that we need to improve or assumptions that were made that we need to work on,” adds Dodge County Emergency Management director, Amy Haase.

While incidents like the one being simulated, may never happen in Waupun or Dodge County, just the idea of having local, county, state, and even federal entities all able to work together on the same page is the ultimate goal. Chief DeMaa says, “There’s very few communities that go through these types of situations, ever, so the more work we can do ahead of time it’s all about preparedness. It’s not going to be perfect if it were to really happen here, but the more we can practice with these scenarios - even if it’s that one piece I remember that from the training, I need to make sure I do this or I don’t forget that, that’s what these drills do.”

And, the county emergency management office is observing the drill and will put together an after action plan with suggestions on things that need to be improved.

