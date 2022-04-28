COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases over 1,200/day, 1 death reported

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Health officials look at trends in the fight against COVID-19, and Wisconsin is trending in the wrong direction right now. Cases now averaging over 1,200 per day, the positivity rate is back up to 9%, and hospitalizations are up. On the plus side, COVID-19′s death toll remained at 12,881 people.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says tests identified 1,642 new cases, the most in one day since February 15. The 7-day average is up to 1,205, the highest since February 18. Nine percent of all COVID-19 tests being positive in the past week is the most since February 15. (In February, numbers were still on a downward slide after the January surge from the omicron variant.)

Six area counties had new cases in the double digits, 12 in single digits, while Forest and Menominee counties reported no new cases.

Waupaca County reported a death that happened more than 30 days ago. This was balanced by a revision to Sheboygan County’s death total, leaving the state’s death toll unchanged. The DHS says Wisconsin averaged 1 death per day over the last 7 days.

DHS numbers show 29 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. By our calculation, the state is averaging 21 hospitalizations per day, the first time it was over 20 in 25 days. However, with the rising number of cases, the hospitalization rate went down to 4.25% of all cases since the pandemic began resulting in a hospital bed.

Current hospitalizations went down Thursday after taking discharges and deaths into account. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) says there were 203 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 9 fewer than Wednesday when the state had the most COVID-19 patients hospitalized in over a month. The number of them in ICU went down by one, from 36 to 35.

Hospital populations also went down in the 7-county Northeast health care region and 8-county Fox Valley region. The 10 Northeast hospitals have 20 COVID patients, 3 of them in ICU -- 1 fewer in intensive care and 1 fewer person in the hospital overall. The 13 Fox Valley hospitals are treating 14 COVID patients, 1 in ICU -- the same number in ICU as yesterday but 2 fewer patients overall.

Wisconsin’s daily averages for vaccinations are fewer than 300 first-time vaccinations (299), about 400 Wisconsinites completing vaccine series (403), and fewer than 1,000 booster shots (993).

Thursday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 27.6% received vaccine/24.7% completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 61.6% received vaccine/58.1% ompleted vaccinations/19.1% received booster

18 to 24: 60.3% received vaccine/54.7% completed vaccinations/19.1% received booster

25 to 34: 64.3% received vaccine/59.7% completed vaccinations/25.2% (+0.1) received booster

35 to 44: 69.3% received vaccine/65.9% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/32.8% received booster

45 to 54: 71.7% received vaccine/68.9% completed vaccinations/37.7% received booster

55 to 64: 78.1% received vaccine/75.6% completed vaccinations/49.0% received booster

65 and up: 85.4% received vaccine/82.5% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/67.5% (+0.1) received booster

Thursday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.7% 63.1% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 57.0% 54.8% Dodge (87,839) 52.6% 50.4% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.7% 74.7% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.9% 50.2% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.8% 53.4% Forest (9,004) 52.8% 50.3% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.3% 54.7% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.7% 51.1% Langlade (19,189) 54.0% 51.9% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.6% 58.4% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.5% 51.2% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 80.9% 77.5% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.9% 51.2% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.3% 61.7% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.9% 46.3% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 63.0% 60.5% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.6% 53.7% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 46.2% 44.2% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.4% (+0.1) 59.5% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 298,510 (62.9%) 286,627 (60.4%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 330,546 (60.1%) 316,810 (57.6%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,749,582 (64.3%) 3,559.573 (61.0%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates increase since last report)

Note: Michigan updates county case and death totals on Wednesdays

Brown – 70,567 cases (+35) (425 deaths)

Calumet – 11,603 cases (+6) (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 5,013 cases (86 deaths)

Dodge – 24,598 cases (+13) (294 deaths)

Door – 6,617 cases (+5) (61 deaths)

Florence - 817 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,694 cases (+24) (254 deaths)

Forest - 2,439 cases (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 2,747 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,283 cases (+3) (54 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) - 2,319 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,570 cases (+3) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 4,892 cases (+2) (73 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,417 cases (+4) (158 deaths)

Marinette - 9,713 cases (+4) (105 deaths)

Menominee – 1,845 (14 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 3,953 cases (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,360 cases (+4) (96 deaths)

Outagamie – 42,793 cases (+32) (356 deaths)

Shawano – 9,793 cases (+7) (127 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,622 cases (+24) (267 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Waupaca – 11,369 cases (+2) (195 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 5,030 cases (+5) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 44,451 cases (+71) (332 deaths)

You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Wednesdays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

