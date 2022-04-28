Advertisement

CLOUDS SLOWLY MIGRATE TO THE NORTH...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT
Even though it’s still rather cool for this time of year, today’s temperatures won’t be as chilly as they have been lately. We’ll see highs close to 50 degrees this afternoon, but an onshore east breeze will keep the lakeshore cooler, with highs in the low to middle 40s.

This east wind, rotating around nearby high pressure, is pumping dry air into northeast Wisconsin. That’s important because it’s also slowing down the arrival of clouds, and eventually showers into the area... Look for clouds to slowly migrate from the Fox Valley northward into the Northwoods between now and this evening. So we’ll see mostly cloudy skies developing across east central Wisconsin, while skies will stay mostly sunny across northern Wisconsin.

The dry air will eventually give way to some showers late tonight and into Friday. However, we’re only expecting about one-tenth of an inch of rain... There’s a better chance of more soaking showers from Saturday afternoon through Sunday. A couple thunderstorms are also possible Saturday night. Our risk of severe weather this weekend is LOW.

Otherwise, our high temperatures will be in the mild 50s for the next several days, which is somewhat on the cool side as we head into early May.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E/SE 5-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: SE 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: More sun NORTH... With more clouds SOUTH. HIGH: 51, but cooler low-mid 40s lakeside

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. A few late showers. Not as cold. LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty light rain. A bit breezy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Turning cloudy and breezy. Afternoon showers. Chance of thunder at NIGHT. HIGH: 53 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few showers. HIGH: 57 LOW: 47

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. Mild with brisk winds. HIGH: 58 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. More rain likely. HIGH: 54 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild with less wind. HIGH: 56

