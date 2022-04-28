CLOUDS INCREASE ON THURSDAY... SPOTTY LIGHT RAIN

Another cool night is on tap with lows expected to be mostly in the 20s. The night will be mainly clear for much of Northeast Wisconsin, but additional cloud cover is possible for areas south and west of the Fox Cities. A stray flurry or sprinkle is possible there.

Thursday should start out mostly sunny, but clouds will increase from southwest to northeast during the day. Scattered showers are possible by the afternoon, continuing through Thursday night. Any rain should be somewhat isolated... so a widespread, soaking rain is not expected. Highs Thursday will generally be in the upper 40s but some spots will be near 50° from Green Bay back to the northwest.

Any rain totals should be limited to around 0.10″ or less. A more potent weathermaker remains on track for the weekend. Rain returns by Saturday afternoon and continues into Sunday. It’ll be breezy from late Friday through Sunday as well. Highs will stay in the mid 50s with extensive cloud cover over the weekend. Look for those mid 50s to continue throughout the upcoming week. There are signs of a prolonged stretch of 60° weather as we get into the second week of May.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: E/SE 10-15 MPH

FRIDAY: SE 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Fair and cold. Clouds SOUTHWEST of the Fox Cities... Maybe sprinkles or flurries? LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Morning sun, then increasing clouds. Spotty showers late. HIGH: 50 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Isolated morning showers. A little sun during the afternoon. Turning breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Breezy. Showers develop by the afternoon. HIGH: 55 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy and cool again. HIGH: 54 LOW: 44

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Below average temps continue. HIGH: 55 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers passing south. HIGH: 54 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, but likely dry. HIGH: 56

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.