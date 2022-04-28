On the Clock: Draft Preview Edition
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers attention turns to the Draft after a wild offseason that included the return of Aaron Rodgers and departure of wide receiver Davante Adams. Green Bay holds a pair of first round picks, to add new talent to their roster. The best Packers panel in the business breaks it all down in On the Clock: Playoff Preview Edition.
Other topics up for debate included:
- Should general manager Brian Gutekunst use his picks to trade and move around in the Draft? If so, how many?
- What impact will the Adams trade have on what the Packers do in the Draft this year?
- Aaron Rodgers offseason decision to return to Green Bay, and whether or not this will become an offseason trend.
- Plus, the panel makes their picks for #22 and #28 in the first round.
