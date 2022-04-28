Advertisement

On the Clock: Draft Preview Edition

The best Packers panel in the business breaks down what Green Bay needs, and could or should do with their first round picks in this year's Draft.
By Eric Boynton
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers attention turns to the Draft after a wild offseason that included the return of Aaron Rodgers and departure of wide receiver Davante Adams. Green Bay holds a pair of first round picks, to add new talent to their roster. The best Packers panel in the business breaks it all down in On the Clock: Playoff Preview Edition.

Other topics up for debate included:

  • Should general manager Brian Gutekunst use his picks to trade and move around in the Draft? If so, how many?
  • What impact will the Adams trade have on what the Packers do in the Draft this year?
  • Aaron Rodgers offseason decision to return to Green Bay, and whether or not this will become an offseason trend.
  • Plus, the panel makes their picks for #22 and #28 in the first round.
Will the Packers take a receiver in the first round, and other as-yet-unanswered questions

