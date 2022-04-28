Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Cami’s calico and wandering cats

Where do housecats go when they get outside? Brad maps it out.
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People love to talk about their pets, and Brad Spakowitz and Cami Rapson are no exceptions.

Meet Cami’s calico as Brad talks about where pet cats go when they get outdoors. Turns out these household felines have a particular hunting ground.

Also, a warning for pet owners as more states legalize marijuana: Veterinarians are seeing more pets getting into the stash. Brad has some information dog lovers should know.

