Waupaca County house fire leaves one person dead

TOWN OF HARRISON, Wis. (WBAY) - One person died in a residential home fire Wednesday morning.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center heard a home located at N11557 County Highway P was fully engulfed in flames around 2:18 a.m.

Waupaca County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Iola Fire Department reported to the home, according to Detective Sergeant Paul Hanneman. When they arrived, the house already collapsed.

Deputy State Fire Marshalls were called to the scene after Deputies heard someone may have been inside the home. They located a dead individual.

Authorities are waiting for identification of the individual.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office and Iola Fire Department were assisted by 10 other agencies.

The incident is under investigation.

