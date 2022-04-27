Victim’s sister says Green Bay woman was murdered by her husband

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We are learning more about the case of two bodies found in a Green Bay home Monday morning. As we reported at the time, an estranged couple was found dead in a home on Third Street on the city’s west side. Neighbors said they saw two children being escorted from the home.

Police have not said how the couple died, but now we’ve learned their names after talking to family members.

Melissa Lemerond Gray and her husband, Walter Gray, were found dead in the home, according to Melissa’s sister. The two children who were seen being taken out of the home were the couple’s children -- two boys, ages six and two.

According to Rachelle Lemerond, Melissa’s sister, the couple was married but in the process of divorce.

“She was a great person and she literally did anything for her kids... and it’s not fair,” Rachelle said. “I feel like my sister is the best person in the world... the most perfect person.”

She said Monday’s incident was a murder-suicide and a case of domestic violence.

“If you look at his pictures, he looks like the perfect husband. If you look at them together, they look like the perfect family.”

Court documents show Melissa was granted a temporary restraining order against Walter but a permanent order was denied last month. In the documents, Missy said their relationship was “both verbally, emotionally and sexually abusive” since she can remember.

In the documents, she continued to say Walter “is extremely manipulative to the point he uses threats of committing suicide” to get her attention. She claimed he isolated her, made sexual threats against her and harassed her.

Screenshots filed in court from Melissa show several texts, voice messages, unanswered video chats and missed phone calls from Walter.

“The end result is, he’s selfish enough to be like ‘If I can’t have you, then no one can’,” Rachelle said.

She believes mental health played a role in the situation. Melissa told Rachelle Walter was diagnosed with a disorder.

Rachelle hopes people who need help will reach out for it because now there are two children without parents.

”If there’s people like my sister who are asking for help, someone please let the system help them and not fail them like they did my sister,” Rachelle said.

The family started a GoFundMe page to help Melissa’s sons.

