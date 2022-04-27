Heroin suspects threw evidence out of car during chase, sheriff’s office says

WAUKECHON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Drug Task Force took two people into custody Wednesday morning after a brief chase. The sheriff’s office says the suspects tossed evidence out of the car during the chase.

The drug task force attempted to stop the suspects’ car on Highway 29 near Highway K in Waukechon shortly before 11 o’clock. The car pulled over but then sped off, leading officers on a short chase. A tire deflation device was used, but it didn’t stop the suspects’ vehicle before they went into the median on Highway 29 and turned around, and the occupants started throwing items out. They were eventually stopped near Highway 22.

Officers searched the highway and the vehicle and recovered about 32 grams of heroin.

The two suspects, who weren’t publicly identified, were booked into the Shawano County Jail on charges including possession of heroin with intent to deliver.

