SUNSHINE RETURNS, BUT IT’S STAYING COOL

Daybreak temperatures in the 20s may have been cold enough to tie, or break some record lows this morning... We’re rising into the 40s this afternoon, which is still rather cool for late April. Cold Canadian high pressure is pumping in this chilly air on a north-northeast breeze.

This incoming area of high pressure will also erase any patchy clouds and stray flakes this morning. Look for mostly sunny skies through the midday and the afternoon. Guess what? Our streak of 5 Wednesdays in a row with soaking rain across northeast Wisconsin, will finally end!

However, it will become wet again soon... A developing front to our southwest will bring a chance of showers from tomorrow through Friday morning. There’s also chances of rain at times this weekend, and again on Tuesday. Through early next week, our high temperatures will be mainly in the 50s. While it won’t be as cold as the past couple days, temperatures will remain colder than normal into the start of May.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: E/SE 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Early clouds NORTH, otherwise, sunny. Cool for April. HIGH: 45

TONIGHT: Fair and cold. Clouds SOUTHWEST of the Fox Cities... Maybe sprinkles or flurries? LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Morning sun, then increasing clouds. Spotty showers late. HIGH: 51 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Daybreak showers, then some sun. HIGH: 55 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Breezy. Showers develop. HIGH: 56 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 54 LOW: 48

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool again. HIGH: 55 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Some sunshine NORTH. A chance of showers. HIGH: 52

