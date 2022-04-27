Advertisement

SUNSHINE RETURNS, BUT IT’S STAYING COOL

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Daybreak temperatures in the 20s may have been cold enough to tie, or break some record lows this morning... We’re rising into the 40s this afternoon, which is still rather cool for late April. Cold Canadian high pressure is pumping in this chilly air on a north-northeast breeze.

This incoming area of high pressure will also erase any patchy clouds and stray flakes this morning. Look for mostly sunny skies through the midday and the afternoon. Guess what? Our streak of 5 Wednesdays in a row with soaking rain across northeast Wisconsin, will finally end!

However, it will become wet again soon... A developing front to our southwest will bring a chance of showers from tomorrow through Friday morning. There’s also chances of rain at times this weekend, and again on Tuesday. Through early next week, our high temperatures will be mainly in the 50s. While it won’t be as cold as the past couple days, temperatures will remain colder than normal into the start of May.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: E/SE 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Early clouds NORTH, otherwise, sunny. Cool for April. HIGH: 45

TONIGHT: Fair and cold. Clouds SOUTHWEST of the Fox Cities... Maybe sprinkles or flurries? LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Morning sun, then increasing clouds. Spotty showers late. HIGH: 51 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Daybreak showers, then some sun. HIGH: 55 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Breezy. Showers develop. HIGH: 56 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 54 LOW: 48

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool again. HIGH: 55 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Some sunshine NORTH. A chance of showers. HIGH: 52

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters
Teen charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, 1st Degree Sex Assault in Lily Peters case
Police at a home on Third Street where an estranged couple was found dead inside.
Victim’s sister says Green Bay woman was murdered by her husband
These purple ribbons were put up in Chippewa Falls to show support for Lily and her family.
Juvenile suspect arrested, community support continues to pour in for Lily
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
Puppies found in Neenah
Hundreds apply to adopt Neenah pups

Latest News

April 28 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool for late April
First Alert Weather
CLOUDS SLOWLY MIGRATE TO THE NORTH...
April 28 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spotty rain
First Alert Weather
CLOUDS INCREASE ON THURSDAY... SPOTTY LIGHT RAIN
First Alert Weather
ENJOY THE SUN WHILE IT LASTS...