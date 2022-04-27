Sturgeon spawn after warm weekend weather

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WBAY) - After weeks of waiting, the sturgeon are finally spawning.

“So it got warm enough this weekend to kind of get them active and they weren’t going but now that it’s dropped down, they stayed active enough... they were just like, it’s time to go,” Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Sturgeon Biologist Margaret Stadig said.

The sturgeon spawn is bringing lots of excitement and water to the air at Bamboo Bend. The community has shown up to catch a glimpse of the prehistoric phenomenon.

“They’re coming up on the rock. They’re splishing around, splashing around. You can see them right on the rock.”

Even with the cold weather, spectators still came out for the show.

“First time, probably won’t be the last time,” Helen Van Grinsven from Wyoming said. “We came to visit. And it’s just, it’s just unique.”

Many watched as the DNR caught, measured and tagged this year’s population.

“So we tag them and see if we catch them again. And that gives us an idea of how many fish are on the population and helps us manage these fish to the best of our ability... so you can see them this year, next year. And then, you know, for years and years and years to come,” Stadig said.

Van Grinsven continued, “Yeah, it’s amazing, isn’t it? It just makes you feel good to know that, you know, they’re taking care of all of them and our kids and grandkids will be able to see them too.”

Unfortunately, with temperatures low again, this year’s spawn could be a shorter one. DNR officials advise those wanting to catch a glimpse to come earlier rather than later.

The DNR is putting extra effort into updating their website with the whereabouts of sturgeon.

