STAYING COOL DESPITE SUNSHINE ON WEDNESDAY

Skies will continue to clear out tonight allowing for chilly lows in the 20s... teens are possible across the Northwoods. The current record low for April 27th is 26° in Green Bay, and that is in jeopardy with mid 20s forecast. Look for plenty of sunshine on Wednesday with some late cloud cover arriving west of the Fox Valley. Despite the sun, temperatures will remain cool thanks to an easterly wind coming off Lake Michigan. Mid-to-upper 40s are expected away from the Lake with near 40° readings along the Lakeshore.

Additional rain showers are possible again by late Thursday, but temperatures will moderate closer to 50° for an afternoon high. Any rain from that system wraps up early Friday with skies clearing late. Another weathermaker is expected to push a batch of rain our way late Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures should get into the mid and upper 50s this weekend, but that is still below normal.

The temperature outlook through the first week of May continues to to be cooler than average for Northeast Wisconsin.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: N/E 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: ESE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Colder with decreasing clouds. LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Some rain possible by the afternoon or evening. HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Some AM rain possible, then mostly cloudy. Turning breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. PM showers... steadier rain at night. HIGH: 57 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Generally cloudy with periods of light rain. HIGH: 56 LOW: 44

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, but slightly milder. Stray shower? HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun. Still below average temps. HIGH: 58

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.