Advertisement

Regents name UW-Madison chancellor finalists

(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The University of Wisconsin System regents have released the names of finalists for the UW-Madison chancellor position. Current Chancellor Rebecca Blank plans to leave at the end of the spring semester to become president at Northwestern.

UW System Interim President Michael Falbo said Wednesday a regents committee has picked:

  • Ann Cudd, University of Pittsburgh provost and philosophy professor
  • Marie Lynn Miranda, a Notre Dame statistics professor and former provost
  • UCLA Law School Dean Jennifer Mnookin
  • Daniel Reed, a University of Utah computer professor and former provost
  • UW-Madison Provost John Karl Scholz

The committee will make a hiring recommendation to the full Board of Regents after collecting campus feedback.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters
Teen charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, 1st Degree Sex Assault in Lily Peters case
Police at a home on Third Street where an estranged couple was found dead inside.
Victim’s sister says Green Bay woman was murdered by her husband
These purple ribbons were put up in Chippewa Falls to show support for Lily and her family.
Juvenile suspect arrested, community support continues to pour in for Lily
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
Puppies found in Neenah
Hundreds apply to adopt Neenah pups

Latest News

Richard Pierce
Jury deliberating Door County 1975 murder trial
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases over 1,200/day, 1 death reported
Starting back in November 2021, when one of the ASPIRO drivers tried to pull away from the...
Thieves steal catalytic converters from vans for people with disabilities
Tim Michels announces run for Wisconsin governor
Michels says he’ll divest from company if elected governor
E-15 gas at the pump
Wisconsin, other Midwest states seek permanent waiver to sell E85 gas