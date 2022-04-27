Advertisement

Hundreds apply to adopt Neenah pups

Puppies found in Neenah
Puppies found in Neenah(Neenah PD)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Neenah Animal Shelter is thanking the community for an outpouring of support for seven puppies abandoned in the city.

The shelter says they received more than 200 applications to adopt the dogs. They’ve since removed them from the adoption page, but there are plenty of other animals to adopt.

If you can’t adopt but would like to help, you can donate to the shelter at https://neenahanimalshelter.org/donate.html

The shelter posted video of the cute pups on Facebook. The post reads, “We are grateful to and thank the Neenah Police Department for saving these guys, bringing them to our shelter, and giving this situation the serious attention it deserves!”

Late Sunday night, officers found a plastic tote in a driveway next to a public sidewalk. There were seven dogs in the tote.

Police say they have identified the owner of the dogs.

The department did not name the owner or give information on why the dogs were left behind. They say the investigation is ongoing. No other information was released.

If you have additional information about this case, call Neenah Police at (920) 886-6000, reference 22-007142.

To remain anonymous, call Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or visit https://winnebagocrimestoppers.org/

