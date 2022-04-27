Advertisement

Poll shows growing pessimism among Wisconsin voters

Voters wait in line outside a polling center on Election Day, in Kenosha, Wis. in this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)(Wong Maye-E | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The latest Marquette University Law School poll shows Wisconsin voters are growing more pessimistic.

The poll released Wednesday showed that 36% of respondents had a favorable view of Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, with 46% unfavorable.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had higher numbers with 47% favorability and 42% unfavorable.

Both are up for reelection in November.

Meanwhile, 56% said the state was on the wrong track, a number that has steadily increased over the past three polls done since October.

The poll showed a tightening race in the Senate Democratic primary, with Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in front but challengers Alex Lasry and State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski gaining.

