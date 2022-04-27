Advertisement

Olympians join Ariens for Nordic Center celebration

It’s a project that’s taken the company four years of work.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Community members and Olympians joined Ariens Co. for the kickoff of its Nordic Center.

Ariens had an exciting day celebrating how far the project’s come since breaking ground in November. While the site is just dirt now, come December it will be home to the largest and only year-round biathlon training center in Wisconsin. It’s a project that’s taken the company four years of work.

For local Olympic biathlete Deedra Irwin, the new center is very exciting as it will allow her to train closer to home in the summer months when she usually would have to be in Vermont or New York.

She hopes this new center will drive more interest in her sport of choice.

”To be able to have this facility and hopefully have schools be able to come down and visit, and maybe have Olympic days where they can come and check out cross-county and biathlon, it’s going to be amazing,” Irwin said.

Wednesday, community members got to hear from Irwin and her fellow Olympic athletes and take a tour of the unfinished site.

When it’s finished, the facility will have a 3K roller-ski loop, a 20-point biathlon range, and what officials call the most advanced snow-making system for Nordic skiing.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

