Old Glory Honor Flight returns from Washington D.C.

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly 100 area Veterans returned from a day in the nation’s capitol on board an Old Glory Honor Flight.

As Veterans originally boarded the plane for Washington D.C. early Tuesday, many said it was the trip of a lifetime.

“I’ve never been there. I want to see the wall, to see the names on there, those that didn’t come back that made it possible I could do this. I want to see the Korean Wall, the Veterans Wall, World War II, Arlington, changing of the guards. It’s going to be a very interesting and patriotic day,” Veteran Darrell Rahn said.

Organizers posted photos on social media highlighting the tour, from the experience on the flight to a group of Korean War Veterans posing at the memorial.

A Veteran from World War II, the only one on the trip, also made the highlight reel.

Old Glory Honor Flight President Chris Berkers said, “It’s an amazing experience for the Veterans and it returns a lot to the community because we’ve heard a lot of stories about healing and help for these Veterans and then they go out into the community and they’re able to help other Veterans.”

Don Chic Senior made the trip with his son, Don Junior.

“This is probably just more real like Vietnam. He’s going to experience all of the memorials and the salutes and it’s going to have a different twist rather than just hearing him tell his story, that’s for sure,” Don Junior explained.

His father hoped to find the names of lost friends while on the trip.

“The most forward thing I’m looking to is Wallenski and Vanstaborn. I want their names. They were in my unit. They were killed in an ambush near China Beach and I want their names.”

Old Glory Honor Flights hit a milestone Tuesday by transporting more than five thousand passengers.

The flight is returning home Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.