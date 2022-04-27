More than $31K raised for Butch’s Bar victims

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than $31,000 has been raised for victims of the Butch’s Bar fire in Sturgeon Bay.

The United Way of Door County says $31,358.84 has been donated and equally distributed among the victims and families of the dead. The United Way was working last week to close the fund.

There were 10 people living in apartments above the bar. Two people died.

The fund was started on Feb. 22. The fundraising total is through April 20.

The United Way says it has been working with the victims to help them find housing and cover costs for food, car repairs due to water damage, legal documents, funerals and transportation.

Tenant Anthony Gonzalez is charged with two counts of Second Degree Reckless Homicide, five counts of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and one count of Negligent Handling of Burning Material. He could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

Gonzalez told an investigator that he fell asleep while watching TV and woke up and wanted a cigarette. He grabbed the closest lighter. It was out of compressed butane fuel. While on the bed, he grabbed the can of fuel to fill it up. He said he couldn’t see very well so he did not line up the butane bottle with the lighter fluid and it sprayed. He said he got fuel on his hands and the corner of his mattress. The spilling and spraying lasted about 15-30 seconds.

Gonzalez continued to fill the lighter and put the fuel back on his table. He grabbed a cigarette and struck his lighter, but it did not ignite. He struck it a second time and his hands caught fire and the corner of the mattress caught fire. As he got up, the inside of the mattress caught fire.

“All of a sudden it all ignited,” Gonzalez said. “It was enough fluid to start a quarter of the bed on fire. I ran and grabbed a fire extinguisher, thought I blasted it out, but something else was burning, and it was too hot for me to stay in the room. I started pounding on all the doors to get people out.”

Gonzalez said he used a pillow to try to put out the fire, but it didn’t work. He attempted to grab a fire extinguisher that from the wall. He thought he had the fire out, but then noticed smoke coming from the ceiling.

He pounded on another tenant’s door and Gonzalez told him his bed was on fire. Gonzalez and the tenant made more attempts to put out the fire, but it was too hot in the room. Gonzalez said he ran downstairs and told the owner that there was a fire upstairs. The owner told him to call 911. Gonzalez said he thought someone had already done that. Gonzalez left the building.

Gonzalez was asked if tenants were allowed to smoke in their rooms, Gonzalez said that everybody smoked up there and there had been fires before.

“You know I was just not coherent. I wasn’t using my head. I should have got up and did it that way, but I didn’t. I just was lazy and I did it right on the corner of my bed like an idiot,” Gonzalez said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24.

