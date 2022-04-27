Local agencies teaming up for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is just one of several agencies teaming up for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

“We want to make sure that those victims get the resources that they need. That they can move on and basically help them in their process of becoming a victim and in the path of going forward,” Commander Kevin Warych said.

The goal of the week is to educate the public about resources available should they become a victim of any crime.

A video posted on social media includes people with several agencies like the Brown County District Attorney’s Office, Family Services, Golden House and other non-profits and advocacy groups. They share how they each help victims of any crimes.

The deaths of two people in Green Bay is a grim reminder of domestic violence in our community

Golden House helps domestic abuse victims. The partnership is a helpful and important step forward... but there’s still work to be done.

“Is it awareness? Is it more of community partners coming together and seeing what else can we do?” Executive Director of Golden House Cheeia Lo said.

Lo doesn’t have a straight answer, but said the current direct line of communication with all agencies should stay open.

“My plea to all of them is let’s continue to do this work because we can’t continue to lose lives.”

The public service announcement is posted on Green Bay Police Department’s Facebook page.

The City of Green Bay is commemorating the week by turning bridge lights purple.

