INTERVIEW: How candidates fare in Marquette University Law School poll

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re a little over 3 months from the August primary election to narrow the fields in such key races as Wisconsin governor and U.S. senator.

The Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday holds not-so-good news for some of the candidates on the ballot. Incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson is underwater in his favorable-unfavorable ratings. Gov. Tony Evers is keeping his head just above the water. And a lot of candidates trying to take those men’s seats have a lot of work to do educating voters about why they’re a better choice -- or even, who they are.

We talk with Charles Franklin, director of the poll center, to go in-depth on the recent findings and if there were any surprises.

