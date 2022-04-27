Advertisement

INTERVIEW: How candidates fare in Marquette University Law School poll

The latest poll has good news for some candidates, not so good for others. Charles Franklin breaks it down.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re a little over 3 months from the August primary election to narrow the fields in such key races as Wisconsin governor and U.S. senator.

The Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday holds not-so-good news for some of the candidates on the ballot. Incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson is underwater in his favorable-unfavorable ratings. Gov. Tony Evers is keeping his head just above the water. And a lot of candidates trying to take those men’s seats have a lot of work to do educating voters about why they’re a better choice -- or even, who they are.

We talk with Charles Franklin, director of the poll center, to go in-depth on the recent findings and if there were any surprises.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
Lily Peters
Teen charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, 1st Degree Sex Assault in Lily Peters case
The damage from a hit-and-run crash that injured a Green Bay officer.
WATCH: Green Bay officer’s motorcycle rammed by hit-and-run driver, police say
Puppies found in Neenah
Police identify owner of dogs abandoned in Neenah
Thomas D. Williams, 57, of Fond du Lac was found dead in Lake Winnebago on April 24, 2022
Sheriff’s office needs help investigating man found dead in Lake Winnebago

Latest News

Voters wait in line outside a polling center on Election Day, in Kenosha, Wis. in this Nov. 3,...
Poll shows growing pessimism among Wisconsin voters
Green Bay City Hall.
Green Bay man files election complaint against city clerk
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Wisconsin’s GOP-ordered election investigation will continue
Tim Michels
Republican Tim Michels launches run for governor