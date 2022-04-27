Advertisement

Green Bay man files election complaint against city clerk

Green Bay City Hall.
Green Bay City Hall.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A complaint has been filed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission alleging “absentee ballot harvesting” violations in Green Bay.

The complaint was filed by resident Matt Roeser against Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys. Roeser alleges Jeffreys accepted multiple absentee ballots for the April 5 election in violation of Wisconsin law.

Roeser says he and two others witnessed Jeffreys “accept, many times, multiple absentee ballots from an individual voter.”

CLICK HERE to read the full complaint.

Roeser says the state outlaws accepting multiple ballots from one voter.

Roeser says one of the witnesses asked Jeffreys about accepting the ballots and says Jeffreys responded, “It’s my discretion on whether I take the ballots.”

Roeser claims some races were close and “narrow victories are always a target for post-election challenges.”

Roeser is asking the commission to investigate the matter.

The complaint was filed April 25. Roeser asks for a response within 10 days.

