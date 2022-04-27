ENJOY THE SUN WHILE IT LASTS...

It took a while but we’ll all enjoy a fair amount of sunshine the rest of the day. Highs will be in the mid 40s in the Fox Valley, upper 40s to the northwest, but only in the upper 30s to around 40° near Lake Michigan. Overall it’ll be a nice afternoon, just chilly for late April.

Another cool night is on tap with lows expected to be mainly in the 20s, with some low 30s in the far south. High clouds may start to creep in from the southwest as the night goes on.

We should start out with lots of sun on Thursday but it will go away during the day. Scattered showers are possible by the evening continuing into Thursday night. Highs Thursday will generally be in the 40s but some spots will be near 50° from Green Bay back to the northwest. Light rain is expected to continue Thursday night into Friday morning.

A more potent weather maker remains on track for the weekend. Rain returns by Saturday afternoon and continues into Sunday. Extensive cloud cover is going to keep highs mainly in the mid 50s. It’ll be breezy Friday into Saturday but not as windy come Sunday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: E/SE 10-20 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunny skies. Cool. HIGH: 45

TONIGHT: Fair and cold. Clouds SOUTHWEST of the Fox Cities... Maybe sprinkles or flurries? LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Morning sun, then increasing clouds. Spotty showers late. HIGH: 50 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Morning showers. A little sun during the afternoon. Turning breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Breezy. Showers develop. HIGH: 55 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 54 LOW: 44

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool again. HIGH: 54 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: Some sunshine NORTH. A chance of showers. HIGH: 52

