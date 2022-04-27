Advertisement

Court appearance Wednesday for suspect in Lily Peters killing

Lily Peters
Lily Peters(Chippewa Falls Police Dept.)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect in the killing of a 10-year-old Chippewa Falls girl is set to appear in court Thursday, according to our partner stations.

The suspect has not been named. Police have said he is a juvenile that knew Lily Peters.

“The suspect was not a stranger,” Matthew Kelm, Chippewa Falls Police Chief, said. “The suspect was known to the victim. We do not believe there is danger to the community.”

The court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Action 2 News will keep you updated.

Lily Peters was reported missing Sunday after she failed to return home from her aunt’s home. The fourth grader’s bicycle was found in the woods a short distance from her aunt’s home, near the Leinenkugel’s Brewery parking lot.

Searchers found Lily’s body Monday morning.

On Monday evening, police announced a juvenile had been taken into custody for Lily’s death.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
The damage from a hit-and-run crash that injured a Green Bay officer.
WATCH: Green Bay officer’s motorcycle rammed by hit-and-run driver, police say
Puppies found in Neenah
Police identify owner of dogs abandoned in Neenah
Thomas D. Williams, 57, of Fond du Lac was found dead in Lake Winnebago on April 24, 2022
Sheriff’s office needs help investigating man found dead in Lake Winnebago
Community members left this teddy bear and flowers outside of Parkview Elementary in Chippewa...
Chippewa Falls community coming together to process 10-year-old’s death

Latest News

April 27 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly weather continues
Richard Pierce
LIVE: More testimony Wednesday in Door County cold case murder trial
April 27 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly morning
Vets return from Honor Flight
WATCH: Honor Flight vets return from trip