Court appearance Wednesday for suspect in Lily Peters killing

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect in the killing of a 10-year-old Chippewa Falls girl is set to appear in court Thursday, according to our partner stations.

The suspect has not been named. Police have said he is a juvenile that knew Lily Peters.

“The suspect was not a stranger,” Matthew Kelm, Chippewa Falls Police Chief, said. “The suspect was known to the victim. We do not believe there is danger to the community.”

The court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Action 2 News will keep you updated.

Lily Peters was reported missing Sunday after she failed to return home from her aunt’s home. The fourth grader’s bicycle was found in the woods a short distance from her aunt’s home, near the Leinenkugel’s Brewery parking lot.

Searchers found Lily’s body Monday morning.

On Monday evening, police announced a juvenile had been taken into custody for Lily’s death.

