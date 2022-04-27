Court appearance Wednesday for suspect in Lily Peters killing
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect in the killing of a 10-year-old Chippewa Falls girl is set to appear in court Thursday, according to our partner stations.
The suspect has not been named. Police have said he is a juvenile that knew Lily Peters.
“The suspect was not a stranger,” Matthew Kelm, Chippewa Falls Police Chief, said. “The suspect was known to the victim. We do not believe there is danger to the community.”
The court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Action 2 News will keep you updated.
Lily Peters was reported missing Sunday after she failed to return home from her aunt’s home. The fourth grader’s bicycle was found in the woods a short distance from her aunt’s home, near the Leinenkugel’s Brewery parking lot.
Searchers found Lily’s body Monday morning.
On Monday evening, police announced a juvenile had been taken into custody for Lily’s death.
