Advertisement

Bald eagle euthanized after being shot along the Milwaukee River

A bald eagle
A bald eagle(Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is hoping the public can help identify someone who fatally shot a bald eagle.

DNR wardens heard about an injured bald eagle along the Milwaukee River in Fredonia around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Wardens brought the eagle to a wildlife rehabilitator. After being transferred to an avian veterinarian, the eagle was euthanized.

X-ray technology revealed a bullet embedded in the eagle’s body.

The DNR reminds the public, “Eagles and their nests are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.”

Anyone with information that could help identify the shooter is asked to make an anonymous report at 1-800-847-9367. To identify the case, DNR officials ask the community to reference “Washington County Eagle.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
Lily Peters
Teen charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, 1st Degree Sex Assault in Lily Peters case
The damage from a hit-and-run crash that injured a Green Bay officer.
WATCH: Green Bay officer’s motorcycle rammed by hit-and-run driver, police say
Puppies found in Neenah
Police identify owner of dogs abandoned in Neenah
Thomas D. Williams, 57, of Fond du Lac was found dead in Lake Winnebago on April 24, 2022
Sheriff’s office needs help investigating man found dead in Lake Winnebago

Latest News

Olympians join Ariens for Nordic Center celebration
WATCH: Olympians join Ariens for Nordic Center celebration
WATCH: Pierce does not testify in 1975 murder trial
Trees
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Super Trees
Court documents
WATCH: Woman says abuse preceded sister's death
WATCH: 14-year-old charged with homicide, sexual assault