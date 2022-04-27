Bald eagle euthanized after being shot along the Milwaukee River

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is hoping the public can help identify someone who fatally shot a bald eagle.

DNR wardens heard about an injured bald eagle along the Milwaukee River in Fredonia around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Wardens brought the eagle to a wildlife rehabilitator. After being transferred to an avian veterinarian, the eagle was euthanized.

X-ray technology revealed a bullet embedded in the eagle’s body.

The DNR reminds the public, “Eagles and their nests are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.”

Anyone with information that could help identify the shooter is asked to make an anonymous report at 1-800-847-9367. To identify the case, DNR officials ask the community to reference “Washington County Eagle.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.