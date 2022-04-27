Advertisement

6-year-old suffers severe burns in what family calls a case of bullying

Officials said crews were called to Louisiana Avenue Sunday afternoon for the report of a child burned.
By Evan Sobol, Rob Polansky and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A child in Connecticut was taken to the hospital after suffering severe burns in a situation that his family describes as bullying.

Officials in Bridgeport said crews responded to the report of a child burned on Sunday afternoon.

The child, whom organizers of a fundraising effort identified as 6-year-old Dominick, was transported to the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital.

“Preliminary reports indicate that up to four unattended children were seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire,” Bridgeport officials said.

Dominick's family said he suffered second- and third-degree burns.
Dominick's family said he suffered second- and third-degree burns.(GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe page was started to help cover Dominick’s medical costs. In it, the organizers described the incident as a case of bullying.

“My little brother Dom has been bullied for a while by the tenants downstairs,” wrote Kayla Deegan and Toni Gauger on the website. “It escalated to a deadly intent.”

Deegan and Gauger said one the children covered a ball in gasoline, lit it on fire and threw it at Dominick.

“Dom has second- and third-degree burns on his face and leg,” they wrote. “He’s going to be scarred for life mentally and physically.”

The situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters
Teen charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, 1st Degree Sex Assault in Lily Peters case
Police at a home on Third Street where an estranged couple was found dead inside.
Victim’s sister says Green Bay woman was murdered by her husband
These purple ribbons were put up in Chippewa Falls to show support for Lily and her family.
Juvenile suspect arrested, community support continues to pour in for Lily
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
Puppies found in Neenah
Hundreds apply to adopt Neenah pups

Latest News

Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
East Ukraine under heavy fire in advance of Russian holiday
According to a study published Thursday in JAMA Network Open, there were roughly 4,400 excess...
Study: Gun violence surged in pandemic’s first year
Richard Pierce
WATCH: Closing arguments in Pierce trial
FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police...
Chauvin appeals murder conviction for killing George Floyd
Newport cigarettes, a Reynolds American brand, are on display at a Smoker Friendly shop in...
FDA issues plan to ban menthol in cigarettes, cigars