3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Super Trees

Genetically engineered trees absorb more carbon from the air and can also clean up the ground around their roots.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a root! It’s a branch! It’s a leaf! It’s Super Tree!

Botany has given us “seedless” watermelons and roses of many colors. Now a tech company says it’s engineering “super trees” that capture more carbon and even clean up the ground around them. Brad Spakowitz tells us how the process works, but he has a question about it.

Plus, we get updates from Brad on the planetary lineup, an historic lineup of astronauts going to the International Space Station, and a new photo from Mars. Feel smarter and don’t be stumped when you watch 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES with Brad.

