3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Super Trees

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a root! It’s a branch! It’s a leaf! It’s Super Tree!

Botany has given us “seedless” watermelons and roses of many colors. Now a tech company says it’s engineering “super trees” that capture more carbon and even clean up the ground around them. Brad Spakowitz tells us how the process works, but he has a question about it.

Plus, we get updates from Brad on the planetary lineup, an historic lineup of astronauts going to the International Space Station, and a new photo from Mars. Feel smarter and don’t be stumped when you watch 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES with Brad.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.