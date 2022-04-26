Advertisement

Public asked to name peregrine falcons with 1992 flashback

A new brood of peregrine falcon chicks hatch in Oak Creek, the first hatchlings at WPS and We Energies plants in Wisconsin.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies are celebrating the hatching of the first peregrine falcon chicks on power plant nesting boxes around the state. The utilities are partying like it’s 1992.

WPS began the peregrine falcon program 30 years ago to help restore the species in Wisconsin. The cliff-dwelling falcons acclimated naturally to the nesting boxes atop the tall power plants.

The utilities are asking people to choose names for the chicks based on pop culture from 1992.

The list recognizes Brett Favre’s first year with the Green Bay Packers, the premieres of “The Golden Girls,” “Wayne’s World” and “The Real World.” There were the debuts of Mall of America, Mario Kart, and Barney the purple dinosaur.

Mae Jemison became the first African-American woman in space. It was the year of the first text message and the Olympic gold medal-winning Dream team. It was a leap year, and the year Kriss Kross told everyone to “Jump.”

Girls were wearing Scrunchies, grunge bands were wearing flannel, and people (for a little while) drank Crystal Pepsi. And Whitney Houston promised “I Will Always Love You.”

CLICK HERE to vote on your 5 favorite names by Tuesday, May 10. The most popular choices will be given to chicks that hatch this year at WPS and We Energies plants.

Peregrine falcons feed the first chicks of 2022 to hatch in the WPS/We Energies nesting program

