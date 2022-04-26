Wisconsin’s GOP-ordered election investigation will continue

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin that was supposed to wrap up this week will continue just as Donald Trump urged, but with no more taxpayer money to pay for it.

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Tuesday that the probe into President Joe Biden’s win in the battleground state will go on beyond Saturday, when the contract with the investigator was scheduled to end. Trump on Monday issued a not-so thinly veiled threat to Vos if he shut it down, noting that Vos has a primary challenger for the GOP nomination for his Assembly seat.

Wisconsin’s ongoing review is one of only a handful of GOP efforts to look back at the 2020 election that remain alive. Biden carried Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes, an outcome that has survived recounts, partisan and nonpartisan reviews and numerous lawsuits.

Vos issued a statement Tuesday:

“The Office of Special Counsel will remain open as we guarantee the legal power of our legislative subpoenas and get through the other lawsuits that have gridlocked this investigation.

“We are grateful for Justice Gableman’s offer to reduce his salary as we are all concerned about the judicious use of taxpayers’ dollars. Our intention is to remain within the original budget allocated for the investigation.”

