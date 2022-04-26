WATCH: Why is spring so cool and damp? Blame La Nina
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Spring in Wisconsin is unpredictable. However, this year has been pretty cool and damp. We haven’t seen many days of warmth and sun.
“A big driving reason is La Nina,” says First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon.
“Normally the trade winds off the Pacific--they blow east to west--they push warm Pacific waters out towards Asia. With a La Nina spring, those trade winds are stronger than usual, which causes upwelling, colder water to surface in the eastern Pacific. That causes a chain reaction with the jet stream,” Steve says.
Watch the video above to learn more about how La Nina impacts us here in Wisconsin.
