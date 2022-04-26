WATCH: Why is spring so cool and damp? Blame La Nina

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Spring in Wisconsin is unpredictable. However, this year has been pretty cool and damp. We haven’t seen many days of warmth and sun.

“A big driving reason is La Nina,” says First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon.

“Normally the trade winds off the Pacific--they blow east to west--they push warm Pacific waters out towards Asia. With a La Nina spring, those trade winds are stronger than usual, which causes upwelling, colder water to surface in the eastern Pacific. That causes a chain reaction with the jet stream,” Steve says.

Here is the temperature trend for the Green Bay so far in April. Most of the days (18/25) have been below average. For good measure, we look to round out the month below average as well. Why screw up a good thing, eh? #wiwx https://t.co/rCapKDNBbC #wiwx #miwx pic.twitter.com/7mGAKA5yyI — Keith Gibson (@WeatherManKG) April 26, 2022

