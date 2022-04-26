Advertisement

WATCH: Suspect drags two officers on highway during arrest

Two Franklin Police officers were injured after a fleeing suspect drug them from his car, running over one of the officers. (Franklin Police)
By Joe Wenzel and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Two Tennessee police officers suffered injuries after being dragged behind a car when the suspect of a traffic stop fled the scene over the weekend.

Franklin police said Officer Dustyn Stevens stopped 26-year-old Roy Nicholson while traveling on the Interstate 65 on Sunday morning, WSMV reported.

Police said that when Stevens asked Nicholson to step out of the vehicle, he noticed a gun in the car and smelled marijuana. Outside of the vehicle, police said Nicholson began actively resisting Stevens.

Police released a dashcam video that shows “Nicholson break away from the officer” before getting back into the car. The video then shows the car driving off with Stevens and assisting officer Matt Lamarr being dragged behind. Lamarr had run over to assist Stevens.

Witnesses who saw the incident followed the car. With their statements, investigators immediately located Nicholson outside the Franklin Walmart. Police charged Nicholson with two counts of aggravated assault against a first responder and felony evading. Police are expected to charge Nicholson with additional charges.

EMS took Stevens to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where police said he was treated and released. The injuries for Lamarr did not require immediate medical treatment.

Nicholson was released on a $40,000 bond. He is due in court June 9.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
The damage from a hit-and-run crash that injured a Green Bay officer.
WATCH: Green Bay officer’s motorcycle rammed by hit-and-run driver, police say
Puppies found in Neenah
Police identify owner of dogs abandoned in Neenah
Thomas D. Williams, 57, of Fond du Lac was found dead in Lake Winnebago on April 24, 2022
Sheriff’s office needs help investigating man found dead in Lake Winnebago
Community members left this teddy bear and flowers outside of Parkview Elementary in Chippewa...
Chippewa Falls community coming together to process 10-year-old’s death

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci pauses while speaking during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and...
Fauci: US in ‘a different moment’ but pandemic not over
An uproar over a Missouri school district pulling down LGBTQ-friendly signs has the district...
Missouri school district to host listening sessions on LGBTQ ‘safe space for all’ signs
Trooper Dylan LaMere’s dashcam video shows the chair fly toward the cruiser before slamming...
WATCH: Chair flies out of truck on highway, crashes into police cruiser
LIVE: Biden hosts teachers of the year at White House
Montgomery police officers on the scene of an incident at Lee High School on April 26, 2022.
16-year-old girl arrested, charged with attempted murder after high school student stabbed