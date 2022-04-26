Advertisement

WATCH: Green Bay officer’s motorcycle rammed by hit-and-run driver, police say

Sgt. Sean Hamill, who was on motorcycle patrol, suffered minor injuries.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a Green Bay officer “narrowly missed tragedy” when his motorcycle was hit by a car.

It happened April 19. The officer was conducting a traffic stop and was entering data on a mobile terminal attached to the motorcycle. Video shows a driver crash into the motorcycle.

“Thankfully, the officer was standing next to the motorcycle when this occurred, sustaining minor injuries,” police say.

The driver fled the scene and was located a short time later. The driver, who was not identified, was charged with Hit and Run - Injury, inattentive driving, and operating without a valid license.

“Green Bay Police are urging motorists to stay focused while driving, especially with motorcycles, bicycles and pedestrians being back on the road. We are thankful that the officer standing next to the motorcycle was able to walk away from this accident, please pay attention while driving so you can arrive at your destination safely,” police say.

