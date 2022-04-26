Advertisement

Veterans of three wars going on Old Glory Honor Flight

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Old Glory Honor Flight is heading to Washington, D.C. Tuesday.

Veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War are traveling to see the memorials in our nation’s capital.

The vets will leave Appleton International Airport in the morning and return at about 8:15 p.m.

This flight is a milestone for Old Glory Honor Flight.

“Mission 56 is the first mission of what we expect to be a very busy flight season for us. This mission will include our 5000th war veteran so it’s quite a milestone for our organization,” said Old Glory Executive Director Diane MacDonald. “We are hoping to make up for time lost due to the pandemic and ensure that our local veterans know that we have not forgotten about them, and we are working as hard as we can to keep flying.”

The public is welcome to come to the airport Tuesday evening to welcome the vets home.

“As always, the public is invited and encouraged to attend the welcome home celebrations upon the vets’ return,” added board member, and airport liaison, Pla Yang. “ATW Airport staff and OGHF volunteers work hand in hand to make the welcome home an entertaining, family friendly event...and parking is free.”

CLICK HERE to learn more about Old Glory Honor Flight.

