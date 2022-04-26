Advertisement

UNSEASONABLY COOL FOR LATE APRIL

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front is being dragged across the Great Lakes. That’s why we have cloudy skies with spotty rain and snow showers. Some folks have picked up a “candy coating” of snow on grassy surfaces overnight. However, with temperatures above freezing today, it’s doubtful we’ll get any more accumulating snow during the day ahead. That said, spotty rain and snow showers will be possible through the early afternoon, with clearing skies into this evening.

Your calendar may say it’s late April, but it sure won’t feel like it... Our afternoon high temperatures will only be in the 30s and lower 40s. That’s about 20 degrees (or more) colder than normal for this time of year. Plus, brisk northwest winds will keep our wind chills at, or just below the freezing mark today.

Slowly and surely, our temperatures will rise over the next few days. While tomorrow is another day in the 40s, we should see 50s returning later this week. If all goes well, inland temperatures will reach the lower 60s in a week from today.

There’s also some more chances of rain ahead... Look for showers late Thursday, and at times this weekend. However, it does NOT look like the weekend will be a washout.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: N/NE 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Cloudy again. Rain and snow showers. Cool for late April. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Snappy cold. LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers or a light mix late, or at night. HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Some late sun? HIGH: 53 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: Sunshine, then afternoon clouds. A bit breezy. Showers at night. HIGH: 58 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: Breezy with variable clouds. A chance of showers early, and again late. HIGH: 55 LOW: 46

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Milder. A chance of late-day showers. HIGH: 60

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
The damage from a hit-and-run crash that injured a Green Bay officer.
WATCH: Green Bay officer’s motorcycle rammed by hit-and-run driver, police say
Puppies found in Neenah
Police identify owner of dogs abandoned in Neenah
Thomas D. Williams, 57, of Fond du Lac was found dead in Lake Winnebago on April 24, 2022
Sheriff’s office needs help investigating man found dead in Lake Winnebago
Community members left this teddy bear and flowers outside of Parkview Elementary in Chippewa...
Chippewa Falls community coming together to process 10-year-old’s death

Latest News

First Alert Weather forecast for Thursday, April 28, 2022
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine replaced by rain Thursday
First Alert Weather
ENJOY THE SUN WHILE IT LASTS...
Skiing
WBAY Snow & Ski Report
First Alert Weather
SUNSHINE RETURNS, BUT IT’S STAYING COOL
April 27 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly morning