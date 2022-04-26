UNSEASONABLY COOL FOR LATE APRIL

A cold front is being dragged across the Great Lakes. That’s why we have cloudy skies with spotty rain and snow showers. Some folks have picked up a “candy coating” of snow on grassy surfaces overnight. However, with temperatures above freezing today, it’s doubtful we’ll get any more accumulating snow during the day ahead. That said, spotty rain and snow showers will be possible through the early afternoon, with clearing skies into this evening.

Your calendar may say it’s late April, but it sure won’t feel like it... Our afternoon high temperatures will only be in the 30s and lower 40s. That’s about 20 degrees (or more) colder than normal for this time of year. Plus, brisk northwest winds will keep our wind chills at, or just below the freezing mark today.

Slowly and surely, our temperatures will rise over the next few days. While tomorrow is another day in the 40s, we should see 50s returning later this week. If all goes well, inland temperatures will reach the lower 60s in a week from today.

There’s also some more chances of rain ahead... Look for showers late Thursday, and at times this weekend. However, it does NOT look like the weekend will be a washout.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: N/NE 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Cloudy again. Rain and snow showers. Cool for late April. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Snappy cold. LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers or a light mix late, or at night. HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Some late sun? HIGH: 53 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: Sunshine, then afternoon clouds. A bit breezy. Showers at night. HIGH: 58 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: Breezy with variable clouds. A chance of showers early, and again late. HIGH: 55 LOW: 46

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Milder. A chance of late-day showers. HIGH: 60

