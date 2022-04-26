Advertisement

Sheriff’s office needs help investigating man found dead in Lake Winnebago

The sheriff identified him as Thomas D. Williams, 57, from Fond du Lac
Thomas D. Williams, 57, of Fond du Lac was found dead in Lake Winnebago on April 24, 2022
Thomas D. Williams, 57, of Fond du Lac was found dead in Lake Winnebago on April 24, 2022(Provided by Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOWN OF FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WBAY) - Two days after a body was recovered along Lake Winnebago, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help as it investigates how the man got there.

The sheriff’s office has publicly identified him as 57-year-old Thomas D. Williams. He was from Fond du Lac.

His body was found Sunday afternoon partially submerged along the shoreline in the town of Friendship. The preliminary autopsy didn’t find any injuries or trauma.

Detectives have reached out to Williams’s next of kin and determined he was still alive in early April. They’re still investigating the circumstances of his death and how he ended up in the lake. They’d like to hear from anyone who had contact with Williams at any time this month. You can leave a message on the Fond du Lac County Law Enforcement Tip Line at (920) 906-4777. A detective will follow up with you, but you can remain anonymous.

