Real estate firm announces plans for N Broadway apartments

500 N Broadway development
500 N Broadway development(Barsan Corporation)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A real estate company has announced a proposal for redevelopment of the 500 block of N Broadway in Green Bay.

Barsan Corporation has obtained majority control of the properties on that block. The company is asking the city to help them obtain a city-owned parcel and a duplex.

Barsan wants demolish the existing buildings and put up a six-story apartment building. The proposed building would include 84 market-rate units with underground parking and 14,800 square feet of retail.

The estimated cost would be $26,090,000.

The owner 519 LLC would guarantee $370,000 retail intent incentive if that includes a grocery store. The offer would be $296,000 for other “qualified retail tenants.”

The developer has been holding talks with city staff about the preliminary term sheet. Barsan estimates construction could start in summer of 2024 with completion set for Spring 2026.

A lender has not been announced. Engberg Anderson of Milwaukee is the lead architect.

