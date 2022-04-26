Police: Fox River Mall patron reveals firearm in food court after argument with employee

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Officers responded to the Fox River Mall Food Court for a report of an employee who disagreed with a mall patron Tuesday.

The patron allegedly revealed a firearm after lifting their shirt, according to Grand Chute Community Resource Officer Dylan Davis.

Officers from the Grand Chute Police Department, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the incident around 3:23 p.m.

The suspect is “a heavier set female with a darker complexion, either African American or Hispanic, in her late teens to early 20′s. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, light blue faded jeans, and a black stocking cap” according to a media release.

Officers searched the food court but did not locate anyone matching the suspect’s description.

The Grand Chute Police Department said no evacuations took place and the mall is open during its regular hours.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Grand Chute Police any of the following ways:

• Calling the department at 920-832-1575

• Texting your tip by texting “TIPGCPD” followed by your tip to 847411 (TIP411)

• Through the Grand Chute Police app

