Advertisement

Nevada senator joins healthcare advocates in call for drug pricing reform

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) helped launch the “Push for Lower Prescription Prices” campaign.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Tuesday, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) joined healthcare advocates calling for drug pricing reform.

It was for the launch of the “Push for Lower Prescription Prices” campaign.

Cortez Masto along with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) are asking their colleagues in the Senate to pass a reconciliation package before Memorial Day that includes provisions to drive down drug costs.

David Mitchell, a cancer patient, and founder of Patients for Affordable Drugs Now, led the campaign launch. “We’re here to advance historic legislation to lower the prices of prescription drugs and change the trajectory of drug pricing policy in America,” he said.

Cortez Masto said Americans are having to make difficult choices when it comes to prescription drugs.

“No one should have to ration life saving medication or choose between paying for food and affording medicine,” Cortez Masto told the crowd from behind a podium near the Capitol steps.

“It is time to force these pharmaceutical companies to really negotiate the cost of these prescription drugs and lower them, and it’s time to give Medicare that authority to do that with these pharmaceutical companies.”

The senator’s office said Cortez Masto has co-sponsored multiple pieces of legislation dating back several years to address drug pricing concerns.

Senators and advocates said a reconciliation package should include drug pricing provisions already passed by the House.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
The damage from a hit-and-run crash that injured a Green Bay officer.
WATCH: Green Bay officer’s motorcycle rammed by hit-and-run driver, police say
Puppies found in Neenah
Police identify owner of dogs abandoned in Neenah
Thomas D. Williams, 57, of Fond du Lac was found dead in Lake Winnebago on April 24, 2022
Sheriff’s office needs help investigating man found dead in Lake Winnebago
Community members left this teddy bear and flowers outside of Parkview Elementary in Chippewa...
Chippewa Falls community coming together to process 10-year-old’s death

Latest News

Voters wait in line outside a polling center on Election Day, in Kenosha, Wis. in this Nov. 3,...
Poll shows growing pessimism among Wisconsin voters
Green Bay City Hall.
Green Bay man files election complaint against city clerk
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Wisconsin’s GOP-ordered election investigation will continue
Tim Michels
Republican Tim Michels launches run for governor
Maps for political redistricting for Wisconsin
INTERVIEW: Explaining Wisconsin’s redistricting