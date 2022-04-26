Kim Kardashian testifies, causes stir at ‘Blac Chyna’ trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Kim Kardashian testified that she had no memory of making any attempt to kill the reality show that starred her brother Rob Kardashian and his fiancée Blac Chyna.

But she acknowledged on the witness stand in a Los Angeles courtroom that she demanded Chyna be kept off of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” after hearing Chyna had abused her brother.

The testimony came in Chyna’s lawsuit against four members of the Kardashian family, alleging they conspired to cancel her reality show “Rob & Chyna.”

Kardashian said she had no power to have either show canceled, but on her own show, she could withhold her participation.

