INTERVIEW: Increasing rural access to substance abuse treatment

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Substance abuse problems -- alcoholism and drug abuse, including meth -- were already increasing in rural areas before the pandemic.

U.W. Health and Wisconsin Voices for Recovery developed a program to expand access to substance abuse treatment in rural Wisconsin. The program started this month.

Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth talked with Dr. Randall Brown, an addiction medicine specialist at the U.W. School of Medicine and Public Health. In the video above, Dr. Brown discusses how the outpatient program makes treatment more accessible and how people can get access to UW Health experts.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.