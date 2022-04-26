Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Increasing rural access to substance abuse treatment

A UW Health program is expanding rural access to treatment.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Substance abuse problems -- alcoholism and drug abuse, including meth -- were already increasing in rural areas before the pandemic.

U.W. Health and Wisconsin Voices for Recovery developed a program to expand access to substance abuse treatment in rural Wisconsin. The program started this month.

Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth talked with Dr. Randall Brown, an addiction medicine specialist at the U.W. School of Medicine and Public Health. In the video above, Dr. Brown discusses how the outpatient program makes treatment more accessible and how people can get access to UW Health experts.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Police respond to a scene in the Tank Park neighborhood.
“Estranged couple” found dead in Green Bay home
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
A semi flipped over on the guardrail along N. Richmond St. on the I-41 overpass in Appleton on...
RAW VIDEO: Semi tips on Appleton overpass
A body was discovered at Lake Winnebago in Fond du Lac County. April 24, 2022.
UPDATE: Autopsy finds no injury or trauma to body in Lake Winnebago

Latest News

Walking on a recreational trail
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Walking speed and your health
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 1,183 cases, 6 deaths
The Autism Society of Greater Wisconsin serves about 3,000 people a year through their social...
YOUR HEALTH MATTERS: Parents of children living with autism ask for respect beyond Autism Awareness Month in April
COVID-19 patient in ICU
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Discovery could explain some long-haul COVID-19 illnesses